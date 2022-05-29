StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.43 on Friday. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

