StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 111,655 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 63,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

