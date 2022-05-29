StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get First Community alerts:

FCCO stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. First Community has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $141.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Community during the 4th quarter worth $2,882,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community (Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.