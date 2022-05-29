StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.46 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 million, a PE ratio of -146.01 and a beta of 0.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

