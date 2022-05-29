StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

