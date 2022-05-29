StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $389.01 million, a P/E ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.22.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.39%.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Seth Gersch bought 1,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,058.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter valued at $533,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

