StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $90.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.67.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu purchased 19,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,256.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,096.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 35,696 shares of company stock worth $117,248. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in GSI Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

