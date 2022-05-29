StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.33 million, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $14.77.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.