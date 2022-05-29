StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE ITCB opened at $3.79 on Friday. Itaú Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $342.49 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

