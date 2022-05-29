StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

LMB stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Limbach has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Limbach had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Limbach by 2,169.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Limbach by 9.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of Limbach by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Limbach by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 256,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Limbach by 1,694.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 170,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

