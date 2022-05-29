StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $5.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.68. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.41.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 22,884 shares of company stock worth $136,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 132,122 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

