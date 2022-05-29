StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Shares of MBCN stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.68.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 146.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 57,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Middlefield Banc Company Profile
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
