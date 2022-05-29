StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.