StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PFIE. Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Univest Sec raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Profire Energy had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 40.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,283,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 371,015 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

