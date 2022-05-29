StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of -0.41. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial (Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.