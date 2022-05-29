StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

SOHO stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

