StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 15.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.