StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of TESS stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.85 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies (Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.