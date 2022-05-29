StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.26. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 470,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 92.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 81,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 609,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,628,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

