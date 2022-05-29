StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.26. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.
Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter.
Trecora Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
