StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Trinity Biotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27,745.46% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Trinity Biotech by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

