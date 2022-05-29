StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

TWIN opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $141.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 410,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 9.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

