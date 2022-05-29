StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CTIB stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

