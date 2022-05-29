StockNews.com Lowers Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) to Hold

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. The company has a market cap of $660.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 406,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after buying an additional 295,134 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,852,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,409,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,207,000 after purchasing an additional 170,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

