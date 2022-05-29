StockNews.com Upgrades Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) to “Strong-Buy”

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $141.30 million, a P/E ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.61. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assertio will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $105,357.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,664.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $318,539 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Assertio by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Assertio by 2,983.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

