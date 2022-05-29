StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:APAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

