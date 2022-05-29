Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

STRM has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Streamline Health Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $60.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth $145,000. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

