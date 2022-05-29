Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 45,908 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 101.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

