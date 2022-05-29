Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Down 30.9% in May

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,800 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 597,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers asset formation and management, asset administration, and inheritance and succession; and finance operations and arrangement of various financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services, as well as operates as a general provider of solutions for various transactions with corporate clients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.