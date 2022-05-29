Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,900 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the April 30th total of 629,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,239.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SURDF opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.
