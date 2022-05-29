Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SUMR stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. Summer Infant has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $16.89.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $109,138.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,187,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari bought 7,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,402.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 355,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,103.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Summer Infant at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

