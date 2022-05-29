Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $348.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.34. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

