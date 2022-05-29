Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ SMMT opened at $1.11 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $108.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter.
About Summit Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
