Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $1.11 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $108.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 200,150 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.