SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Update

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SSY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,423. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

In other SunLink Health Systems news, CEO Robert M. Thornton, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of SunLink Health Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,643.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SSY Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of SunLink Health Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

