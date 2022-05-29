Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Up 46.2% in May

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,800 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 235,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 171.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPTF opened at $14.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. Sunny Optical Technology has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $32.09.

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA downgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.