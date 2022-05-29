Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.92 billion and the lowest is $6.09 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $4.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $27.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $30.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $30.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.05 billion to $36.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUN. StockNews.com started coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Sunoco stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.53. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $46.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

