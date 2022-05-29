SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the April 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other SunOpta news, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $48,466.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,474.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 29.6% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in SunOpta by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in SunOpta by 37.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 67.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in SunOpta by 336.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $896.41 million, a PE ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.70. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.58 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

STKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

