Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Down 32.4% in May

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.4 days.

SURVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SURVF opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.34.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

