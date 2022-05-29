Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.35 Million

Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) to announce $166.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.39 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $141.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $675.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $671.30 million to $679.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $613.91 million, with estimates ranging from $603.85 million to $629.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,637,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 285,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $28.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

