Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SDAC opened at $9.79 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $14,777,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 2,678.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,055,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 1,017,816 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,344,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after buying an additional 914,250 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $8,503,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,302,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,542,000 after buying an additional 860,755 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

