Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Short Interest Update

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the April 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 486,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STRO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 55.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 117.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 165.2% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 296,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 184,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 11.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,828 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $665,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $4.44 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. Analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

