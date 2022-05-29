Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in May

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 547.0 days.

Swiss Life stock opened at $581.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $599.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.88. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $485.00 and a 52-week high of $664.00.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

