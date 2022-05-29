Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in May

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 547.0 days.
Swiss Life stock opened at $581.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $599.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.88. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $485.00 and a 52-week high of $664.00.
