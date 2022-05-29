Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.0 days.
OTCMKTS SYZLF opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. Sylogist has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.64.
Sylogist Company Profile (Get Rating)
