Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.0 days.

OTCMKTS SYZLF opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. Sylogist has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

