Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 17,633 shares of Symbolic Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $31,915.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 19,037 shares of company stock worth $34,432 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOL. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Symbolic Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Symbolic Logic by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbolic Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Symbolic Logic by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new position in Symbolic Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

