Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.57.
In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 17,633 shares of Symbolic Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $31,915.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 19,037 shares of company stock worth $34,432 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Symbolic Logic (Get Rating)
Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.
