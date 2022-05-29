Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.25.

SYNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,098,000 after buying an additional 149,514 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 309.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,366,000 after buying an additional 65,768 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Synaptics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA opened at $148.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $124.06 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.