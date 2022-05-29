Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Update

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the April 30th total of 321,800 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synaptogenix by 248.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 154,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPX opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. Synaptogenix has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Synaptogenix in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

