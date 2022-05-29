Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Short Interest Update

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the April 30th total of 928,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Synthetic Biologics by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 234,318 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 139,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).
About Synthetic Biologics
Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.
