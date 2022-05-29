Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of SYPR opened at $2.18 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $47.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions (Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.