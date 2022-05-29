Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of SYPR opened at $2.18 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $47.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.24%.
About Sypris Solutions (Get Rating)
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
