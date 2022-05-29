T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.06 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $20.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.46 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $19.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $81.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.49 billion to $84.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $83.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.90 billion to $87.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $134.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.32. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after buying an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

