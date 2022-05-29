T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.06 Billion

Analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) to report $20.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.55 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $19.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $81.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.49 billion to $84.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $83.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.90 billion to $87.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $134.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.32. The company has a market cap of $167.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $717,426,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

