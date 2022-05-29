T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.50.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 194.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Barclays PLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 277.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 113,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems (Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.